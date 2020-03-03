Inaugural Holiday Face-Off tourney set for Fiserv Forum in December

Milwaukee Bucks President Peter Feigen and Gazelle Group President Rick Giles officially announced a three-year agreement for Fiserv Forum to host the Holiday Face-Off Tournament, beginning December 28-29.

The inaugural event will feature Wisconsin, Arizona State, Clarkson and Connecticut. Matchups will be announced at a later date.

General public tickets for the Holiday Face-Off will go on sale at 11 a.m. (CT) on March 5 with single-day and tournament packages available.

College hockey in Milwaukee has a rich history. The city has hosted the NCAA men’s Frozen Four on three occasions: 1993, 1997 and 2006. In 2006, Wisconsin won its most recent National Championship on the Bradley Center Ice.

In addition, from 1989-2002, Wisconsin hosted the Badger Hockey Showdown at the Bradley Center, averaging over 26,000 fans a year during that span.