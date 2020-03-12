Kohl Center will not host WIAA Boys State Basketball Tournament

The Kohl Center on the UW-Madison campus will not host the WIAA Boys State Basketball Tournament. According to a press release, the decision was made in consultation with local and state public health officials to discourage and limit large gatherings in light of the rapidly evolving COVID-19 situation.

We understand the importance of this tournament – not only for players, but also for coaches, parents, and fans in general. This decision was not taken lightly. However, the health and safety of players, participants, and community is our top priority.

The statement from UW did not indicate whether the tournament itself will be cancelled, a decision that would rest with the WIAA. The state athletic conference announced earlier on Thursday that it would limit attendance at the boys and girls tournaments, to 88 family members.

Many other sporting events and tournaments across the country have also canceled their events, including the Big Ten and NCAA tournaments.