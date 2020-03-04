Marquette falls at last place DePaul

Things are going from bad to worse for the Marquette Golden Eagles. They entered the week with a pair of Big East road games to close out the regular season, trying to find their way with the postseason fast approaching.

A matchup against the Big East’s last place team, DePaul, seemed to be just what the doctor ordered. But it wasn’t to be. The Golden Eagles (18-11, 8-9 Big East) fell to the Blue Demons 69-68 in Chicago on Tuesday night, losing for the fifth time in the last six games.

DePaul (15-15, 3-14 Big East) hit 31 of 35 free throws and put all five of their starters in double figures to pull out the upset win.

Marquette senior guard Markus Howard scored 29 points, but no other Golden Eagle player finished in double figures.

The game was tied 32-32 at halftime, but the Golden Eagles hit just 4 of 15 (26.7%) from three-point range in the second half.

Marquette closes the regular season against St. John’s at Madison Square Garden on Saturday.