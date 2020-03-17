Marquette’s Howard honored

Marquette’s standout guard Markus Howard was named to the USA Today’s first team All-American squad on Monday.

Howard averaged 27.8 points a game and shot 41% from three-point range this season.

Forward Obi Toppin of Dayton was named the Player of the Year after averaging 20 points and 7.5 rebounds a game.

The rest of the All-American team includes Iowa big man Luka Garza, Oregon guard Payton Pritchard and Kansas center Udoka Azubuike.

San Diego State’s Brian Dutcher, after a 30-2 record, was named the Coach of the Year.

Kansas finishes number-1

The Kansas Jayhawks was voted the top team in men’s college basketball in the final USA Today coaches poll. Kansas received 29 of 32 first place votes with Gonzaga receiving the other three first place votes and finished second.

Atlantic-10 champ Dayton is 3rd, Baylor is fourth and Florida State finished fifth.

The Wisconsin Badgers, who shared the Big Ten regular season title with Michigan State and Maryland, finished the year ranked 19th.