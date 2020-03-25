Marquette’s Howard named a consensus All-American

Marquette’s Markus Howard is now a consensus first-team All-American.

Howard was named to the National Association of Basketball Coaches’ All-American first team on Tuesday. Howard was previously honored by the Sporting News, Associated Press and United States Basketball Writers Association.

Howard is just the fourth consensus All-American at Marquette, joining Dwyane Wade (2002-03), Butch Lee (1977-78) and Dean Meminger (1970-71).

Howard led the nation in scoring this past season, averaging 27.8 points a game.