Martinez, Graham land deals elsewhere

With the Green Bay Packers adding free agent inside linebacker Christian Kirksey on Monday, former Packers linebacker Blake Martinez is headed elsewhere.

Martinez has received a three-year deal from the New York Giants, worth $30 million.

Martinez was a fourth-round draft pick by the Packers out of Stanford in 2016. Martinez has collected at least 140 tackles in each of the last three seasons and hadn’t missed a game since his rookie season.

Tight end Jimmy Graham, released after two seasons in Green Bay, got a two-year, $16 million deal from the Chicago Bears. Graham caught just five touchdown passes during his two seasons in Green Bay.

NFL Draft will go forward as scheduled

The NFL Draft is going ahead as scheduled, but without public events in Las Vegas. The draft will take place April 23rd through the 25th and will still be televised. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell says they are exploring innovative options for how the process plays out.

The NFL is putting its offseason workouts on hold. Roger Goodell says the league and players union have agreed to indefinitely delay the start of team workouts. Prospective free agents are also not allowed to travel to meet with teams or vice versa.