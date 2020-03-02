NCAA Division III men’s basketball tournament field announced Monday

The NCAA Division III men’s basketball tournament field was released on Monday. Six teams from Wisconsin made the tournament field. Ripon College, Oshkosh and Concordia (Wis) all secured automatic bids by winning their respective tournament championships.

Platteville, Eau Claire and St. Norbert College all received at-large bids, based on their work during the season and conference tournaments.

Opening round games will be held Friday, with the winners advancing to second round action on Saturday.

Opening Round Pairings – Friday

at St. John’s Minnesota

Ripon College (20-7) vs. St. John’s (MN) (25-2)

Whitman (20-7) vs. Eau Claire (19-9)

at Platteville – Friday

Concordia (Wis) (19-9) vs. Platteville (22-4)

St. Thomas (MN) (24-3) vs. St. Norbert College (23-4)

at North Central College (Illinois)

North Central (Ill.) (21-5) vs. Adrian College (17-11)

Oshkosh (19-8) vs. St. Norbert College (23-4)

Oshkosh is the defending NCAA Division 3 champion. The Titans 19-8 record is a bit deceiving. After a 5-5 start, Oshkosh has won 12 of their last 14 games. The Titans are in the NCAA Tournament field for the fifth straight season.