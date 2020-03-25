Wisconsin Radio Network

Online voter registration extended until March 30 at 'MyVote.WI.gov'

Wisconsin residents who still need to register to vote for the April 7 Election can now do so online until March 30. Voters must be registered before they can request an absentee ballot, so reopening online registration was ordered by a federal court in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wisconsin Elections Commission Administrator Meagan Wolfe said anyone not currently registered who wants to vote absentee for April 7 must act immediately.

The absolute deadline for most voters to request an absentee ballot is Thursday, April 2, and the Postal Service recommends giving yourself at least a week to return your ballot by mail.

Register online, and request an absentee ballot, at MyVote.WI.gov.

When requesting an absentee ballot through MyVote, if you have not previously submitted a copy of your photo ID, you will need to submit a copy of your photo ID electronically through the site.