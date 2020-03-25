Packers add wide receiver help

The Green Bay Packers are hoping wide receiver Devin Funchess can bounce back after missing all but one game last season due to a clavical injury.

The NFL Network reported Tuesday that Funchess was expected to sign a free-agent deal with the Packers.

Funchess caught 44 passes for 549 yards and four touchdowns in 2018, then played in just one game last season after a week one injury. Funchess was a second-round pick by Carolina in 2015.

During his career, Funchess has averaged 13.8 yards per catch and scored 21 touchdowns.

The Packers started the day Tuesday about $13 million under the cap and have ten picks in the upcoming NFL Draft. They’re expected to use a couple of those picks on wide receiver help.

But the NFL’s offseason workouts won’t take place this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. That is going to give those young receivers less time to prepare for the NFL game.

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been hard on young receivers who aren’t ready for NFL action, but he may have to ease up on his expectations of young receivers and live with some of their struggles as the season moves along.