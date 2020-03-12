Packers set to part ways with Jimmy Graham Thursday

The Green Bay Packers are reportedly set to part ways with veteran tight end Jimmy Graham today, after two seasons with the team.

ESPN first reported the move that was highly anticipated. Graham thanks Packers fans via Twitter on Wednesday for their support and memories from the past two seasons.

Graham’s departure will save the Packers about $8 million on their salary cap for 2020.

Graham had 38 receptions for 447 yards in 2019, both totals being his lowest since his 2010 rookie season.

Graham signed a three-year deal with the Packers in 2018 and played in every game during his two seasons in Green Bay. But he dealt with a number of physical issues during that time. When he signed, it was thought Graham would play a large roll in the red zone, but he finished with just five touchdown receptions.

The Packers roster will be thin at tight end with Graham’s departure, but the Packers are thought to be interested in Atlanta free agent Austin Hooper who caught 75 passes for the Falcons last season. Hooper won’t turn 26 until October.

NFL teams can begin talking with potential free agents on Monday.