Roque named top-three finalist for Patty Kazmaier Award

Wisconsin senior forward Abby Roque has been named one of three finalists for the Patty Kazmaier Award, given to the best player in women’s college hockey.

Roque is the ninth leading scorer in program history and this year ranks seventh in the country with 57 points, including 25 goals. Her teammates, Sophie Shirley and Daryl Watts, were top-ten finalists.

Wisconsin has had five Patty Kazmaier Award winners, Sara Bauer in 2006, Jessie Vetter in 2009, Meghan Duggan in 2011, Brianna Decker in 2012 and Ann-Renee Desbiens in 2017.

The Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, native has been clutch for UW as she has five game-winning tallies this year. As a stellar center in the faceoff circle, Roque’s 494 faceoff wins pace the NCAA while her .663 faceoff clip ranks second in the country.

The 2020 Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award winner will be announced on Saturday, March 21 in Boston.

The Badges head to Minneapolis for the WCHA Final Faceoff. They’ll play Minnesota-Duluth in the conference semifinals Saturday at 2 p.m. If they win, they’ll play Minnesota or Ohio State for the WCHA playoff title and an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.