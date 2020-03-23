‘Safer at Home’ – Evers issues order in response to COVID-19 outbreak

Wisconsin Radio Network

Governor Tony Evers (WRN image)

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers is ordering us to stay in our homes beginning this week. The Democratic governor made the announcement on social media, three days after saying he didn’t foresee issuing such an order but would do what is scientifically necessary.

Evers is calling this a “safer-at home” order rather than a shelter-in-place order, and did not say how long the order, which goes into effect Tuesday, will last. Also not addressed, how the state April 7 election can happen. Everrs has been encouraging people to vote absentee.