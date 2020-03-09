Wisconsin Radio Network

Wisconsin News and Sports

You are here: Home / Badgers / Second ranked Badger women’s hockey team falls to Ohio State in OT, faces Clarkson in NCAA’s

Second ranked Badger women’s hockey team falls to Ohio State in OT, faces Clarkson in NCAA’s

By

Mark Johnson – (File Photo by David Stluka)

The second-ranked Wisconsin women’s hockey team fell short in the WCHA Final FaceOff championship game as No. 5 Ohio State scored in overtime to pull out a 1-0 victory in Minneapolis.

The Badgers (28-5-3 overall) came out dominated game play, winning the faceoff margin 36-24 and out-shooting the Buckeyes 41-26 (24-8-6 overall)  to keep the game scoreless through regulation.

The Buckeyes scored the only goal 4:25 into overtime as Tatum Skaggs put the puck into the Badger net for the game winner.

Abby Roque and McKenzie Steffen were named to the all-tournament team for the Badgers.

A familiar opponent awaits Wisconsin in the NCAA quarterfinals, as the Badgers will host Clarkson on Saturday at LaBahn Arena.

Puck drop between the Badgers and Golden Knights is set for 2 p.m. CT and tickets will go on sale Monday morning at 8:30 a.m. on UWBadgers.com.  UW has sold out its last six NCAA quarterfinals, including last year’s game that sold out in minutes.

The Badgers are 4-1-1 all-time against Clarkson, including a 1-1 ledger in postseason games and a 1-0-1 record at LaBahn Arena.

The Badgers enter as the number-2 overall seed in the eight-team tournament.  The winner advances to the 2020 NCAA Women’s Hockey Frozen Four, held at Agganis Arena in Boston, March 20-22.