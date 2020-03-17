Senator Scott Fitzgerald postpones final session day

The Wisconsin state Senate will not be on the floor next week. Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald said Tuesday he is postponing the March 24 floor period “out of an abundance of caution” for senators and their families during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Fitzgerald said he and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos plan to call an extraordinary session of the Legislature sometime in spring.

Next week was to be the final general business day for the current legislative session. Fitzgerald said coronavirus is a public health issue that should be taken seriously.

Two Senate committees are scheduled to vote Tuesday, on a bill on a bill that would raise the legal smoking age to 21, and a joint resolution that calls for a constitutional convention of the states to approve a balanced federal budget and place term limits on members of Congress.

Thus far, the only restrictions at the Capitol building have been cancellation of public tours.