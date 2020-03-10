Short-handed Bucks drop third straight in Denver

The Denver Nuggets pulled off a season sweep of the NBA-leading Milwaukee Bucks (53-12), pulling out a 109-95 win on Monday night in Denver.

The Bucks played without their top six scorers, including Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee).

Kyle Corver had 23 points to lead the Bucks off the bench.

Denver won both games in the two-game season series, winning 127-115 in Milwaukee back on Jan. 31.

The Bucks have now lost three straight games, all three coming on their trip out west. They’ll return to Milwaukee and host the Boston Celtics on Thursday night.