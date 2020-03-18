Social Security offices closed for in-person servics

All Wisconsin Social Security offices closed Tuesday, for in-person services. The U.S. Social Security Administration encourages accessing services online, including applying for retirement, disability, and Medicare benefits.

#BREAKING Due to #COVID19 pandemic, we are closing #SocialSecurity field offices to the public for in-person services, except for certain dire emergencies. More info: https://t.co/psJKReHliu. Please consider using our online services. pic.twitter.com/nApwRwtAfJ — Social Security (@SocialSecurity) March 16, 2020

If you have questions that cannot be answered online, check the online field office locator to learn how to directly contact your local office.

People with an in-office appointment or scheduled hearing will receive a call you to discuss alternatives. The call may come from a private number.