Social Security offices closed for in-person servics

All Wisconsin Social Security offices closed Tuesday, for in-person services. The U.S. Social Security Administration encourages accessing services online, including applying for retirement, disability, and Medicare benefits.

If you have questions that cannot be answered online, check the online field office locator to learn how to directly contact your local office.

People with an in-office appointment or scheduled hearing will receive a call you to discuss alternatives. The call may come from a private number.