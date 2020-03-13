State basketball tournaments cancelled

The WIAA has canceled all remaining games of the girls state basketball tournament, as well as boys sectional finals and the boys state tournament in response to the evolving concerns over the spread of COVID-19.

WIAA Executive Director Dave Anderson said there was no choice.

“I want the student-athletes and their coaches to know that your school leaders, the WIAA Executive Staff, all our committees and the Board of Control have done everything imaginable to try to provide and preserve these opportunities for you. However, we want and need to be responsible in helping the global and state efforts to stem the tide and spread of this virus.”

Thursday, the WIAA was informed the Kohl Center would not be available for the state boys basketball tournament scheduled for March 19-21.

Tickets for the WIAA girls and boys state basketball tournaments will be refunded in full. Please allow staff time to make these refunds and contact the WIAA office only if you do not see a refund to your account within two weeks of the tournament.

Any tickets purchased at school will be refunded by your school and not the Resch Center or the WIAA.

WTAQ