State legislator tests positive for COVID-19

State Representative David Bowen has tested positive for COVID-19. The 33-year-old Milwaukee Democrat is the first member of the legislature to publicly announce a positive test.

Bowen said he was notified by the Shorewood Health Department he had come in contact with a local elected official who had tested positive and immediately went into quarantine. After showing symptoms, he was tested.

Bowen, who’s recovering at home, said it is imperative that people take the pandemic seriously.