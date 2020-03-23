State legislator tests positive for COVID-19

State Representative David Bowen has tested positive for COVID-19. The 33-year-old Milwaukee Democrat is the first member of the legislature to publicly announce a positive test.

This weekend, after having previously been exposed to someone with #COVID19 and then developing symptoms myself, I found out that I tested positive for the virus. This was not news I hoped to receive, but I am quarantined, in good spirits, and recovering at home. Statement below: pic.twitter.com/7UNUcaPEWs — Rep. David F. Bowen (@DavidFBowen) March 23, 2020

Bowen said he was notified by the Shorewood Health Department he had come in contact with a local elected official who had tested positive and immediately went into quarantine. After showing symptoms, he was tested.

Bowen, who’s recovering at home, said it is imperative that people take the pandemic seriously.