State tax filing deadline extended

The Wisconsin Department of Revenue is giving taxpayers an additional 90 days to file their state income tax return. The action matches that announced by the IRS to assist taxpayers during the coronavirus outbreak.

Tax filing deadline extended! https://t.co/Lk4Cbt75Qr — Wis Dept of Revenue (@wi_revenue) March 21, 2020

The declaration of a national emergency cleared the way for the filing deadline to be extended to July 15th. Interest and penalties for taxpayers will be waived and they don’t have to file for an extension to wait until the later to pay up.

About half of all Wisconsin taxpayers won’t be affected because they have already filed their tax returns.