State’s COVID-19 cases exceed 400 with 5 deaths

Wisconsin’s total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 coronavirus is now exceeds 400. Department of Health Services Secretary Andrea Palm said during Monday afternoon’s conference call that it was at 416. There have been five deaths.

Thirty of the state’s 72 counties have now recorded cases, and community transmission has been documented in more than a half-dozen.

DHS chief medical officer Ryan Westergaard said that there is “wide uncertainty over our number of cases.”

DHS is not yet able to determine how many of the people who test positive for the disease have actually required hospitalization, but that they are working on reporting systems that will allow them to know that. Palm said that’s another reason why flattening the curve of COVID-19 transmission is so critical.

