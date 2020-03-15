Sunday: DHS confirms 33 COVID-19 coronavirus cases in Wisconsin

The number of positive COVID-19 coronavirus cases in Wisconsin grew to 33 on Sunday according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. That an increase from 27 positive cases on Saturday.

The DHS numbers include five news cases that Fond du Lac County reported Sunday morning, before DHS updated its count online just before 3 p.m.

Get the latest information on #COVID19 in Wisconsin, along with guidance on gatherings and travel, and the best way to keep you and your family safe: https://t.co/RMFK9qzQO2 pic.twitter.com/H7HTg0mIRA — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) March 15, 2020

The sixth new case of coronavirus in Wisconsin is from a person in Milwaukee County, which currently has seven positive coronavirus cases.

The state total also includes one person who has since recovered from the disease in Dane County.