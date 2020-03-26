Thursday COVID-19 numbers: 10 deaths and more than 700 positive tests

As of this/Thursday afternoon, there have been 10 deaths due to COVID-19 in Wisconsin. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed that two Milwaukee women, ages 79 and 65, died from the coronavirus Thursday.

The state Department of Health Services reported a a large increase in confirmed cases of coronavirus for a second day Thursday, with the state’s total increasing by 122 to 707.

Over two days, confirmed cases went up by 250, a 55 percent increase, with more testing now being done.