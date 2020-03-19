Thursday COVID-19 total is 155 cases in Wisconsin

The Department of Health Services today/Thursday confirmed 155 cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin. These are the DHS numbers as of 2:00 PM. Counties may announce additional cases between state updates.-

The state’s total confirmed cases by county included 62 in Milwaukee County, 27 in Dane, 14 in Fond du Lac, 12 in Waukesha, six in Sheboygan, five in Winnebago, four each in Columbia and Kenosha, three each in Racine and Ozaukee, two each in Washington, Walworth, La Crosse and Brown and one each in Bayfield, Calumet, Eau Claire, Outagamie, Pierce, Sauk and Wood.

Community spread has now been confirmed in Brown, Milwaukee, Dane and Kenosha counties.