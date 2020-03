President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign makes a stop in Milwaukee next week. The “Catholics for Trump” Coalition event on Thursday, March 19th, at the Wisconsin Center is planned to bring Catholics from across the country together to support the president.

Trump made a Milwaukee visit earlier this year when he was featured at a rally at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Panther Arena. Next week’s 4:00 P-M event will launch the “Catholics for Trump” coalition.