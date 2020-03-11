Trump campaign cancels Milwaukee campaign event

UPDATE:

President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign has cancelled a stop in Milwaukee next week, due to the spreading Coronavirus pandemic.

The “Catholics for Trump” Coalition event had been scheduled for Thursday, March 19th, at the Wisconsin Center is planned to bring Catholics from across the country together to support the president.

Trump made a Milwaukee visit earlier this year when he was featured at a rally at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Panther Arena.

Meanwhile, Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to be in the Wausau Area next week.

Pence has scheduled a get out the vote rally with 7th Congressional District special election candidate Tom Tiffany at the Stoney Creek Inn of Rothschild March 19th at 11:30 A-M.