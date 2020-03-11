UW Madison will suspend in person classes in response to COVID-19 Coronavirus

In response to the COVID-19 Coronavirus, UW-Madison will suspend in-person classes for at least three weeks. The UW on Wednesday requested that students move out of residence halls when spring break begins at the end of this week, and to stay off campus at least through April 10.

As COVID-19 continues to spread, the health of the UW–Madison community is our most important priority. UW–Madison will suspend Spring Semester face-to-face instruction effective Monday, March 23. See more information about campus operations: https://t.co/r7VRrPbcE5 — UW-Madison (@UWMadison) March 11, 2020

All campus events with more than 50 people, including those sponsored outside of Dane County, are canceled through at least April 10. Limited exceptions may be granted by deans or vice chancellors. Campus will remain open and all faculty and staff should continue their regular work schedules unless advised otherwise by their supervisor.

Other universities that have suspended all or most in-person learning include Harvard, the University of Washington, and Ohio State University.