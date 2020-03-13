UW-Stevens Point Trivia Contest put on hold

The annual UW-Stevens Point Trivia Contest has been put on hold thanks to COVID-19, and it’s just one more ripple that could hurt the local economy.

Stevens Point Mayor Mike Wiza (WE-zah) says this is going to have a significant impact on Portage County businesses.

“Whether they’re putting up on signs on their billboards, or offering Trivia specials, they’ve come to expect that you’re going to have another 12-thousand people here eating, buying groceries, buying groceries, all of those things.”

“The trickle down effect of that financial loss is going to be felt for months to come.”

Campus officials had banned large gatherings, which would have prevented registration and operation of the event. The Contest will now be held in October, after homecoming.