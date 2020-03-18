Wednesday COVID-19 cases total 106 in Wisconsin

As expected, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin has increased. As of 2:00 PM Wednesday, the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 cornavirus is 106, according to the state Department of Health Services.

We have the latest number of #COVID19 cases in Wisconsin, with positive test results broken down by county, on our Outbreaks and Investigations webpage: https://t.co/WfXsnIITMP pic.twitter.com/jmjEy35pmS — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) March 18, 2020

Those numbers include 47 in Milwaukee County and 23 in Dane County. Community spread has been detected in both counties, as well as Kenosha County.

There have been a total of 1577 negative tests. You can view totals and the county-by-county breakdown at the DHS website.