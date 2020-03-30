Weekend EF-1 tornado does damage in Grant County

The National Weather Service has confirms damaging tornadoes in southwestern Wisconsin and northeastern Iowa on Saturday. Early reports indicate the tornado was an E-F-1 with maximum sustained winds of 100 miles-an-hour.

A slight tweak to the path of the Grant County, WI tornado. Still rated EF-1 with maximum winds near 100 mph. Total path length was ~6.3 miles. https://t.co/pCOk0bEAnk pic.twitter.com/8nQ46Ifvoa — NWS La Crosse (@NWSLaCrosse) March 30, 2020

It was on the ground for almost seven miles in Grant County. The storm track was about a mile north of Potosi and damage was done to a home, several farms and trees, with small hail left covering the ground after it passed.