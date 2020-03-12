WIAA: no general admission tickets for State Basketball tournaments

The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association (WIAA) has made the following announcement, regarding the upcoming state boys and girls basketball tournaments, in response to the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic.

The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association, in accordance with policies and guidance from public health organizations and the World Health Organization for mass gatherings, will be limiting attendance at the remainder of all winter tournament events scheduled March 12-14 and March 19-21.

This restriction includes the boys basketball sectional semi-final and final games, the State Girls Basketball Tournament, and the State Boys Basketball Tournament.

The guidelines for mass gatherings calls for restriction of public events to 50-250 attendees, depending on the event and venue. This pandemic has created unprecedented circumstances that make these decisions and actions prudent and necessary.

“The WIAA has been keeping up with public health and medical updates and has recognized the changing environment over the past 24 hours,” Executive Director Dave Anderson said. “As good and responsible citizens, we are adhering to policies consistent to preventing the spread of COVID-19.”

The policy limits attendance at the State Tournament to 88 tickets per team, two supervisors and a limit of 22 team personnel. In addition, the boys and girls 3-Point Challenge competitions scheduled for Saturday will be held with participants and one chaperone allowed

Contest officials, timer, scorekeeper, announcer, team host, WIAA staff, WIAA athletic trainers and Board of Control members deemed essential to the administration of the tournament are permitted.

Cheerleaders, pep bands, school photographers, videographers and on-site sponsors will be prohibited.

The live television broadcast of the State Tournament will be available; however, limited radio stations will be given clearance to broadcast. Press accommodations will be restricted to either a small pool that would provide copy to the state or to one reporter per school team.

Tickets for the WIAA Girls and Boys State Basketball tournaments, except the party of 88 immediate family members, will be refunded in full. Please allow staff time to make these refunds and contact the WIAA office only if you do not see a refund to your account within two weeks of the tournament.

Any tickets purchased at school will we be refunded by your school and not the Resch Center or the WIAA.

The shuttle from the Alliant Energy Center to the Kohl Center for the State Boys Basketball Tournament has been cancelled.