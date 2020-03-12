WIAA To Restrict Attendance at Basketball Tournament events

The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association, in accordance with policies and guidance from public health organizations and the World Health Organization for mass gatherings, will be limiting attendance at the remainder of all winter tournament events this weekend and next weekend.

The restriction also includes the boys basketball sectional semifinal and final games, the State Girls Basketball Tournament, and the State Boys Basketball Tournament. The boys sectional competition runs tonight (Thursday night) and Saturday. The Girls Tournament runs today through Saturday and the Boys Tournament is set for March 19-21.

The guidelines for mass gatherings calls for restriction of public events to 50-250 attendees, depending on the event and venue. This pandemic has created unprecedented circumstances that make these decisions and actions prudent and necessary.

“The WIAA has been keeping up with public health and medical updates and has recognized the changing environment over the past 24 hours,” Executive Director Dave Anderson said. “As good and responsible citizens, we are adhering to policies consistent to preventing the spread of COVID-19.”

The policy limits attendance at the State Tournament to 88 tickets per team, two supervisors and a limit of 22 team personnel.

Tickets for the WIAA Girls and Boys State Basketball Tournaments, except the party of 88 immediate family members, will be refunded in full. Any tickets purchased at school for the State Girls Basketball Tournament will be refunded by the school and not the Resch Center or the WIAA.