WIAC cancels spring sports season

The Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC) announced on Monday that it is canceling the spring sports season, effective immediately, in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

That includes the suspension of all sports-related practices. All in-person athletic recruiting activities, on or off campus, are suspended indefinitely. All in-person conference meetings are to be transitioned to telephone conference calls until further notice as well.

The Horizon League, which includes a pair of state schools, Green Bay and Milwaukee, is also canceling spring sports.