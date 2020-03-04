Wisconsin adds Whitted as wide receivers coach

The University of Wisconsin announced the hiring of Alvis Whitted as the school’s new wide receivers coach, completing the coaching staff for the 2020 football season.

Whitted comes to Madison after serving as wide receivers coach of the Green Bay Packers in 2019. Prior to his one-year in Green Bay, Whitted spent seven years coaching wide receivers at Colorado State.

His move to coaching followed a nine-year NFL career that began when he was selected by Jacksonville in the seventh round of the 1998 NFL Draft. He later played for the Atlanta Falcons in 2001 and the Oakland Raiders from 2002-06.

Whitted played in 122 NFL games and made 24 starts, catching 74 passes for 1,030 yards and six touchdowns. He also returned kicks, including a 98-yard return for a touchdown in 1999, and was a special teams standout. Whitted played in two AFC championship games and helped the Raiders reach Super Bowl XXXVII in 2002.