Wisconsin COVID-19 cases increase by 100 on Sunday

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Sunday reported 100 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the state.

More positive test results to report today, and 4 deaths in our state from #COVID19 among patients who range in age from early 30s to 90s. This virus does not discriminate. Please, stay home. Practice social distancing; stay 6 feet away from others:. More: https://t.co/WfXsnIITMP pic.twitter.com/fY39AXpw4Y — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) March 22, 2020

The new cases bring the state’s total to 381, with four deaths. There have been 6,230 negative tests. A complete county-by-county breakdown can be seen at the DHS website.