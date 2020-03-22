Wisconsin COVID-19 cases increase by 100 on Sunday

Wisconsin Radio Network

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Sunday reported 100 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the state.

The new cases bring the state’s total to 381, with four deaths. There have been 6,230 negative tests. A complete county-by-county breakdown can be seen at the DHS website.