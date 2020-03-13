Wisconsin elections commission votes to allow polling place changes to protect nursing home residents

In the wake of the COVID-19 disaster declaration by the Governor, the Wisconsin elections commission is working to make voting safer in the upcoming election.

Spokesman Reid Magney says that clerks will be moving polling places away from nursing homes, and encouraging those residents to use absentee voting.

“We know election law, but we don’t know health and science. We will be looking to professionals at the CDC and Wisconsin Department of Health Services to give us guidance.”

The elections commission will be working with local clerks to publicize any changes to polling places ahead of the April 7th election. These changes will also be in place for the 7th Congressional District special election in May.

Magney reminds everyone that requesting an absentee ballot is easy. You can find out more online at myvote.wi.gov.

WSAU