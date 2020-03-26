Wisconsin extends deadline to pay for football season tickets

University of Wisconsin officials are pushing back the deadline for fans to renew their football season tickets for the upcoming 2020 season.

Season ticket invoices and payment was originally due on April 20th. That deadline has been pushed back to May 11th.

May 11 will also be the priority deadline for single-game ticket requests, including the Wisconsin vs. Notre Dame game at Lambeau Field on Oct. 3.

Earlier this month, the Green Bay Packers pushed back t heir deadline to June 1, from March 31.

Spring football has been pushed back until at least April 6 and there’s a good chance it’ll be cancelled entirely. The school’s spring graduation ceremonies, set for May 8 and 9, have already been canceled.