Wisconsin has 2nd and 3rd confirmed Coronavirus cases

In less than 24 hours, Wisconsin Health officials confirmed two new cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus. On Monday a person in Pierce County tested positive and has self-isolated at home. They were likely exposed to the virus while traveling within the United States.

County health officials are working to contact people who’ve been in contact with the patient, to isolate or quarantine people and test those who are exhibiting symptoms.

On Tuesday morning, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced that a Dane County resident tested positive for the virus. They were also exposed after traveling within the United States, and have also self-isolated.

The news came the same day that the Osceola School District announced they would not hold classes on Tuesday because an infected person attended an event at the school over the weekend. Custodial staff spent the day cleaning the school as a precaution.

It’s not clear if the person who visited the school is the same person who came down with the disease in Pierce County.

Wisconsin’s first coronavirus case was reported February 5th in Dane County. That patient recovered and was released from isolation on February 28th.

WSAU contributed to this report