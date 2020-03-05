Wisconsin joins border wall funding lawsuit

Wisconsin has joined a lawsuit over President Donald Trump’s Mexican border wall. Governor Tony Evers on Wednesday authorized Attorney General Josh Kaul to join the multi-state lawsuit, which was filed by California’s attorney general.

That brings to 19 the number of states suing the Trump administration over diverting 3-point-8 billion dollars to help pay for construction of the wall, something Trump once promised Mexico would pay for.

In a statement, Evers said the diversion will neglect the needs of Wisconsin National Guard units, and hurt the state’s economy. Oshkosh Corporation learned in February it could lose 101 million dollars in Defense Department contracts due to the funding diversion.