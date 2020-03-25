Wisconsin state Capitol closes to public

The Wisconsin state Capitol is now closed to the public, due to the COVID-19 outbreak. A press release from the state Department of Administration sent Wednesday evening said the closure is effective at 8:00 a.m. Thursday morning and will continue “until further notice.”

“The State Capitol building is a symbol of the strength and determination of the Wisconsin spirit, as well as a physical reminder of the generations before us who have also faced the need to make challenging decisions in periods of uncertainty,” said Department of Administration Secretary Joel Brennan. “Although the decision to close the building was difficult, the health of our communities and loved ones is the priority we must all be focused on.”

The DOA release said if the Legislature or Supreme Court convenes, the Capitol will reopen to the public.