DHS now tracking Wisconsin COVID-19 recoveries

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is now able to report the number of people believed to have recovered from COVID-19.

DHS defines recovery as those who meet at least one of these criteria:

Documentation of resolved symptoms

Documentation of release from public health isolation

30 days since symptom onset or diagnosis

According to DHS, 2,313 people, or 46% of infected persons, have recovered from COVID-19. There have been 257 people, or 5%, who died from the disease, while one person who was confirmed to have the coronavirus died from other causes.

You’ve asked for #COVID19_WI recovery numbers, and they are now on our website. Look at all the case data: https://t.co/QmOMYM84WM pic.twitter.com/PX0fI5dglr — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) April 24, 2020

There are 2,481 additional cases, or 49%, diagnosed during the past 30 days.

As of Thursday, there were 5,052 positive tests for coronavirus in Wisconsin. The numbers are updated each afternoon.