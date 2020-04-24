Wisconsin Radio Network

DHS now tracking Wisconsin COVID-19 recoveries

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is now  able to report the number of people believed to have recovered from COVID-19.

DHS defines recovery as those who meet at least one of these criteria:

  • Documentation of resolved symptoms
  • Documentation of release from public health isolation
  • 30 days since symptom onset or diagnosis

According to DHS, 2,313 people, or 46% of infected persons, have recovered from COVID-19. There have been 257 people, or 5%, who died from the disease, while one person who was confirmed to have the coronavirus died from other causes.

There are 2,481 additional cases, or 49%, diagnosed during the past 30 days.

As of Thursday, there were 5,052 positive tests for coronavirus in Wisconsin. The numbers are updated each afternoon.

 