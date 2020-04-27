WEDC working to connect businesses with federal assistance

Wisconsin Economic Development Secretary-CEO Missy Hughes says businesses are facing challenges, in accessing federal pandemic assistance.

“We continue to see anxiety. You know the PPP (Paycheck Protection) and the Economic Injury Development Loan Program are heavy with paperwork,” Hughes told WRN.

Hughes says WEDC is working to connect businesses with local partners or agency staff who can help them through the process

“There’s no silver bullet for the anxiety that is coming as a result of this crisis. And that’s why . . we’re continuing to talk with businesses, and we’re looking forward to working with businesses as they open, and helping them be prepared, for when they have customers coming back into the shops or when they have workers coming back onto their factory floors.”

Last week, President Trump signed into law a bill providing an additional $310 billion for the Paycheck Protection Program and Economic Injury Disaster Loans.

We should know this week, whether or not the state Supreme Court will rule in favor of Republican legislators opposed to the extension of Governor Tony Evers “Safer at Home” order. Hughes says businesses face similar challenges regardless

“If the extension were to be eliminated, and businesses opened, we still have the challenge of getting consumers and customers into their shops and into their restaurants and feeling safe. If the extension continues, we still have the challenge of making sure that when the time comes, those businesses are ready for customers and consumers.”

The Supreme Court has given the Evers administration until Tuesday, April 28, to respond to the Republican lawsuit.