At odds but negotiating: Evers and legislative leaders working on COVID-19 package

Will Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers and Republican legislative leaders be able agree on coronavirus relief legislation for the state?

At this point, the answer would appear to be “maybe.” The Democratic governor told the Journal Sentinel on Wednesday that Republican provisions in a COVD-19 bill, allowing the Joint Finance Committee to reduce spending and school funding on its own means he’d likely veto the package.

It’s time to get serious. We need to get to work and do our part to make sure our state is equipped to keep people safe and support the families, workers, and small businesses who need our help right now. #COVID19 https://t.co/wbNhhaMKxv — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) April 8, 2020

Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald said in a statement that negotiations are continuing, and for Evers to publicly suggest a veto while that’s going on is “irresponsible.”

Both the Senate and Assembly have practiced holding virtual sessions in order to not spread COVID-19. Evers said lawmakers need to act within two weeks, to demonstrate state government’s seriousness about the the threat posed by coronavirus.