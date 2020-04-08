Wisconsin Radio Network

At odds but negotiating: Evers and legislative leaders working on COVID-19 package

Will Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers and Republican legislative leaders be able agree on coronavirus relief legislation for the state?

At this point, the answer would appear to be “maybe.” The Democratic governor told the Journal Sentinel on Wednesday that Republican provisions in a COVD-19 bill, allowing the Joint Finance Committee to reduce spending and school funding on its own means he’d likely veto the package.

Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald said in a statement that negotiations are continuing, and for Evers to publicly suggest a veto while that’s going on is “irresponsible.”

Both the Senate and Assembly have practiced holding virtual sessions in order to not spread COVID-19. Evers said lawmakers need to act within two weeks, to demonstrate state government’s seriousness about the the threat posed by coronavirus.