Badgers add running back to 2021 class

The Wisconsin football team has secured a 10th oral commitment for their 2021 recruiting class.

Antwan Roberts is a 6’1, 190 pound running back from Pope John Paul II High School in Tennessee, announced on Twitter Tuesday that he had committed to the Badgers 2021 class.

Roberts picked the Badgers over Missouri, Vanderbilt, Memphis, Louisville, Duke, Kentucky and Cincinnati. He is the 10th known commitment for the 2021 class and the third running back. Verona running back Jackson Acker and Loyal Crawford of Eau Claire Memorial are the other two 2021 commits.

The Badgers have relied heavily on Jonathan Taylor over the last three seasons. They had just one running back in the 2020 class, Jalen Berger from New Jersey.