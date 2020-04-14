Wisconsin Radio Network

Barrett reelected Milwaukee mayor

Voters in Wisconsin’s largest city reelected their longtime mayor, while those in other cities elected a change in civic leadership.

Tom Barrett has secured another term as Milwaukee’s mayor. His fifth term, defeating state Senator Lena Taylor 63 percent to 37 percent, according to unofficial results. Barrett argued now was not the time for new leadership.

Taylor promised a focus on glaring racial inequalities, and said the needs of downtown have taken precedent over those of Milwaukee’s neighborhoods.

In Appleton, where Mayor Tim Hanna elected not run after 24 years in office, Jake Woodford defeated Jim Clemons,  54 percent to 42 percent.

Woodford, a special assistant to the president at Lawrence University, also received the most votes during the February primary, when eight candidates were on the ballot.

Voters in Wausau and Wisconsin Rapids also elected new mayors. Challenger Katie Rosenberg unseated incumbent first term Mayor Robert Mielke in Wausau, 52 percent to 47 percent.

In Wisconsin Rapids, former Alder Shane Blaser defeated incumbent Zach Vruwink. Vruwink has been Mayor of Wisconsin Rapids since 2012.

Other mayoral races in the area were uncontested with Marshfield Mayor Bob McManus and Stevens Point Mayor Mike Wiza re-elected to their positions.

In Onalaska, Kim Smith was officially declared the winner Monday night, making history as the first woman to be elected to lead the La Crosse County city.

Smith had served as interim mayor since last December, when former mayor Joe Chilsen suddenly resigned over health concerns.