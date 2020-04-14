Wisconsin Radio Network

Wisconsin News and Sports

You are here: Home / News / Biden wins Wisconsin Primary

Biden wins Wisconsin Primary

By

Wisconsin voters handed Joe Biden a win in the state’s Democratic presidential primary. Biden thanked them in a video post.


Bernie Sanders, who’d dropped out prior to last weeks’s vote, has now endorsed Biden.

President Donald Trump was the Republican winner. The state Republican party ruled against opponents Bill Weld and Joe Walsh appearing on the ballot.