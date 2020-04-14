Biden wins Wisconsin Primary

Wisconsin voters handed Joe Biden a win in the state’s Democratic presidential primary. Biden thanked them in a video post.

I am grateful to have the support of so many Wisconsinites and proud of the courage and commitment folks showed during last week’s primary — but it should never have come to that. No one should ever have to choose between their health and our democracy. pic.twitter.com/D4PpzYkter — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) April 14, 2020



Bernie Sanders, who’d dropped out prior to last weeks’s vote, has now endorsed Biden.

President Donald Trump was the Republican winner. The state Republican party ruled against opponents Bill Weld and Joe Walsh appearing on the ballot.