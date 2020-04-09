Bins of absentee ballots from Tuesday’s election found by USPS

There were issues with absentee ballots from the Fox Valley and elsewhere in Wisconsin, in Tuesday’s spring election. Meagan Wolfe is administrator of the Wisconsin Elections Commission. She addressed the issue during a media webinar on Wednesday.

“We did get communication from the postal service today . . . saying that they have three bins of ballots from the Appleton and Oshkosh area that need to be processed and sent today,” she said.

State Senator Dan Feyen (R-Fond du Lac) said he believes the ballots were never delivered, after voters requested them weeks ago. He thinks people should be able to use them, and have their vote count. Wolfe indicated that may not be possible.

“My current understanding is that there aren’t any exceptions for the deadlines that were either set in state law or in the court order,” Wolfe said. “It is our understanding at this time that there is no alternative for voters whose ballots were not received by the deadline.”

If those absentee ballots were postmarked by the end of the day Tuesday, Wolfe said they will be counted. Wolfe said that problems with delivery of absentee ballots appear to be on the USPS, and not on the commission’s MyVote website

In the Milwaukee County Village of Fox Point, absentee ballots that were supposed to be mailed to residents were bounced back to the Village Hall by the postal service over a two week period.

City of Milwaukee Election Commission Executive Director Neil Albrecht said Wednesday that they’d request a formal investigation by USPS, into missing ballots there.