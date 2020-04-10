Business groups ask for plan to restart economy when ‘Safer at Home’ order expires

Business groups are asking the Evers administration for a plan to reopen Wisconsin’s economy, when the governor’s “Safer at Home” order expires on April 24th.

“To be clear, what we’re saying is, we need to begin reopening our economy on the 24th. That doesn’t mean we go back to business as usual,” said Scott Manley, Executive Vice President of Government Relations with Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce.

“We think it (the plan) needs to be a phased approach. We think there’s still going to be a need for social distancing requirements even when we reopen.”

Yesterday, WMC and Wisconsin Businesses called on Gov. Evers for a plan to restart the economy. Learn more here: https://t.co/Gvb83mIA8O — WMC (@WisconsinMC) April 10, 2020

WMC, along with 18 other statewide business associations and 33 local chambers of commerce, sent a letter to Evers calling on his administration to put together that plan.

WMC’s request comes as unemployment in Wisconsin’s coronavirus economy could hit 27-percent. The Department of Workforce Development said 48000 private businesses in Wisconsin are closed, or could soon close, because of the pandemic. That could drive-up unemployment to record levels.

Before the coronavirus outbreak, Wisconsin’s jobless rate was three-and-half percent.