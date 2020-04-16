Carton to transfer to Marquette

Former Ohio State guard D.J. Carton says he has decided to transfer to Marquette to play for the Golden Eagles.

Carton entered the NCAA transfer portal back in March after leaving the Buckeyes in January because of mental health issues and will now play three hours from his home town in Bettendorf, Iowa.

Carton had been Ohio State’s highest-rated basketball recruit since D’Angelo Russell in 2014.

Carton has three years of eligibility left but will have to sit out this season before being able to join the Golden Eagles.

Carton averaged 10.4 points and shot 47.7% overall (71-149) for the Buckeyes. He could file for a waiver to play immediately in 2020-21 but is also reportedly considering a pro career if he does not receive a waiver.

Marquette has a void at guard with the departures of Markus Howard (27.8 ppg) and Sacar Anim (13.1 ppg).